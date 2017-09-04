Gujarat model has 'failed', Cong to win next polls: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were "scared" of the outcome of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls as their much-touted "model of development" in the state had "failed".

Addressing party workers here, Gandhi exuded confidence that the Congress, in opposition in Gujarat for nearly two decades, would come to power after the polls, likely to be held later this year.

"This time, I firmly believe no one can stop the Congress from forming the next government in Gujarat," the 47-year-old Amethi MP said.

The Congress leader said the Gujarat "model of development" stood thoroughly "exposed".

"The BJP and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) are scared of the outcome of the Gujarat Assembly polls. You cannot hide the truth for long. The hollowness of the BJP's Gujarat model of development has been exposed now," he said.

Gandhi alleged the model had not helped anyone "be it the youth, farmers, small businessmen or shopkeepers".

Only some 5-10 people benefited from it, Gandhi said without taking names.

Attacking Modi, Gandhi said his government was putting "undue pressure" on the media. "We know that Modiji is pressuring the media. Even some media persons have told me that they are scared," he claimed.

He asked party workers to fight against the BJP at the booth level and expose the saffron outfit's "lies".

"You have so many issues for this election such as hardships being faced by farmers, demonetisation, GST and unemployment. Our workers will fight against BJP at the booth level and expose their lies," he said.

The event at the Sabarmati Riverfront -- a waterfront on the banks of the Sabarmati -- was an outreach programme for workers.

At the event named "Samvad" (dialogue), Gandhi interacted with party workers and answered questions sent to him in advance by them.

Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki read out the questions and the party vice president answered them.