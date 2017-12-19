App
Dec 18, 2017 02:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat mandate for BJP's politics of 'vishwas' & 'vikas': Maharashtra CM

"The BJP came up with the politics of vishwas (trust) and vikas (development) for Gujarat and people responded to it positively. The Opposition tried to spread wrong messages against us, but we prevailed because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national president Amit Shah," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As the BJP is set to retain power in Gujarat for the record sixth time, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today that the mandate is for the party's politics of "vishwas" and "vikas".

"The BJP came up with the politics of vishwas (trust) and vikas (development) for Gujarat and people responded to it positively. The Opposition tried to spread wrong messages against us, but we prevailed because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national president Amit Shah," he said.

Fadnavis was speaking to reporters outside the state assembly.

"It was the common man's trust that Modi can bring peace and prosperity. It is very important that even after 22 years, a party gets almost 50 per cent votes of the people and retains power...It is very significant," he said.

According to Fadnavis, with Himachal Pradesh, the BJP has won the 19th state in the country.

"The results are a stamp on the leadership of Modi and Shah in the party and in the national politics," he said.

When asked about the BJP winning less number of seats in Gujarat as compared to the 2012 assembly polls, Fadnavis said, "The BJP has won 49.9 per cent votes so far. It is a very significant win for the party.

tags #BJP #Congress #Gujarat Polls #India #Politics

