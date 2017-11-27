App
Nov 27, 2017 04:30 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Gujarat Elections: How has GST impacted the kite making industry?

Gujarat is all decked up for elections-- and with just 12 days to go CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla is in the state to assess the impact of the GST rollout and demonetisation and what voters are making of those decisions. Today, she reports on the colourful kite making industry and how election fever is gripping everyone.

Gujarat is all decked up for elections-- and with just 12 days to go CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla is in the state to assess the impact of the GST rollout and demonetisation and what voters are making of those decisions. Today, she reports on the colourful kite making industry and how election fever is gripping everyone.

