you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 18, 2017 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat Elections 2017 results: BJP staves off Congress challenge but falls short of 2012 polls tally

In power since 1995, the BJP had to overcome anti-incumbency and discontent over demonetisation and GST implementation.

In what can be termed as yet another instance of development trumping caste-based issues, the Bharatiya Janata Party has secured a fifth term in Gujarat despite a spirited performance from Congress.

It was a tense morning for the ruling party as the trends showed BJP and Congress battling neck-and-neck early on.

However, the BJP pulled ahead after crossing the halfway mark later. The saffron party finished with 104 seats while Congress bagged 74.

The victory margin likely won’t please BJP President Amit Shah, who had set a target of 150 seats in the 182-member House.

The party has also fallen short of its 2012 tally of 115 seats



The BJP had pulled out its big guns with PM Narendra Modi along with his Cabinet ministers frequently visiting the state ahead of the elections.

The Congress can take heart after a spirited campaign from its new chief Rahul Gandhi.

But a tie-up with Patidars and other caste leaders failed to convert the community’s anger into significant votes.

However, a silver lining for the opposition in Gujarat was Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor's victories in their respective constituencies.

