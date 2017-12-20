App
Dec 20, 2017 07:59 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Gujarat done and dusted, the focus now shifts to battleground Karnataka

At the Bajpe airport in the outskirts of Mangalore, in coastal Karnataka, a special plane had just landed and India's most powerful man had stepped out in his grey waist-coat to a surprise crowd. It was a sudden plan that Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted of going to Mangalore — en route to Lakshadweep to assess damage wrought by a cyclone more than 20 days ago.

Late Tuesday night, long after the crackers were spent and a hush fell over the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru, there was a sudden buzz of activity in another corner of Karnataka.

It was past 11 pm, and as he stepped out on the tarmac, the people waiting with phones and cameras for selfies started chanting slogans.

To the ordinary party worker, the message was simple: “You’re next.”

It was just hours after the BJP had wrested power in Himachal Pradesh and scraped past the winning post in Gujarat, and as political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri puts it, "It may have been incidental but given the fact that his timing has always been meticulous... a lot of people will read into this. And for sure, he will be in Karnataka more often now.

"Sure he is on his way to Lakshadweep. But he chose this route. And for our workers, to come on the same day as the result, to choose to stay at the government Circuit House and give them an opportunity to see him. All this is a positive message. It energises them," says BJP spokesperson and MLA S Suresh Kumar.

