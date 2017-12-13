App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 13, 2017 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will see a shocking result, says Rahul Gandhi

Speaking to Network 18, the 47-year-old Congress chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lost his credibility.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will see a "shocking result" when the results of the Gujarat Assembly elections are declared on December 18.

In an interview to Network 18 on the eve of the second and final phase of polling, the 47-year-old Congress chief also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lost his credibility and it would be difficult for him to regain it.

When asked if the elections in Gujarat will be considered a referendum on his leadership of the party, Gandhi said that it would be decided after the polls. Gandhi was declared the winner of the Congress' presidential elections on Monday and will officially take over from his mother Sonia on Saturday.

"You are going to get a surprising result in Gujarat this time. The people of Gujarat have decided and BJP will see a 'shocking' result. They are scared," he said.

Gandhi added that he does not attack anyone personally and said that it is the "BJP and Narendra Modi ji [who]  aggressively attack me."

When asked why he chose to campaign in Gujarat despite the state being PM Modi and BJP's bastion, Gandhi said that "BJP started with Narmada, then went to OBC and finally to Vikas. But, in the end, Modi ji ended up talking about Congress party and Narendra Modi. It was a bankruptcy of sorts".

Gandhi also said that the entire state was rising up and that the "change was visible".

tags #assembly elections 2017 #Congress #Current Affairs #Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

