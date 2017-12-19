Gujarat election results give a new dimension to Rahul Gandhi-Narendra Modi rivalry

The Gujarat elections were billed as a litmus test for Rahul Gandhi and his campaign style and a new social media strategy also earned him the moniker ‘Rahul 2.0’.

With the Gujarat results now out, Gandhi can now afford to pat himself on the back for making significant inroads into the BJP bastion. winning 77 seats in the state.

The results, coupled with Rahul Gandhi's recent ascension to the Congress throne, mean the focus will inevitably shift to the 2019 general elections.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Gandhi will be the Congress' prime ministerial candidate for the next Lok Sabha elections, where he will take another shot at upstaging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It's a contest defined by a personality clash because their bachelorhood aside, the two men are poles apart.

Since the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party has portrayed Narendra Modi as a man who worked his way up from the bottom, milking his background as the son of a chaiwala in Gujarat to chart his rise.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, was born into India's most prominent political family. He is the great-grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru, the grandson of Indira Gandhi and the son of Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi.

While the BJP has cultivated the 'common man' image of Modi to resonate with the masses, the Prime Minister himself has referred to Rahul Gandhi as a 'Shehzada', taking swipe at his privileged background and the Congress' dynastic politics.

Also read: Special coverage of Assembly Elections results

A fluent and fiery orator, Modi has often single-handedly carried the BJP over the past few years. Viewed by his followers as a messiah of sorts, he has relied on political machismo to exert confidence and authority, famously saying once that a '56-inch' chest was needed to turn Uttar Pradesh into an economically prosperous state like Gujarat.

The 67-year-old's popularity doesn't seem to have diminished even as he enters the final year of his term of prime minister. He is still the face of most state elections, including the ongoing campaign in Gujarat, with local leaders often consigned to the backdrop.

Rahul Gandhi's journey has been quite different. A reluctant politician who took the plunge rather belatedly, he has long been struggling to shake off the 'Yuvraaj' tag.

But Gandhi has shown willingness to turn things around on occasion. Aligning himself with farmers' agitations like the one in Bhatta Parsaul in 2011 showed his combative side. And in Gujarat, he proved he can hold his own even as an outsider.

Public speaking has never been his forte and he has publicly acknowledged on more than one occasion that Modi is a better orator. However, the substance of his speeches has been improved of late, with more fact-backed attacks against the government. And his witty social media banter has added an extra edge.

A respectable show in the Gujarat elections has proved that Rahul Gandhi can stand up to Modi in his own backyard. Now, it remains to be seen if he can topple his nemesis.

With less than 18 months to go for the next general elections and several key state elections along the way, personality clashes will be laid bare on a frequent basis and it remains to be seen if Rahul Gandhi can rise to the challenge of reviving not just his party, but also his image vis-a-vis Modi.

Sanjay Jha, a Congress spokesperson, succinctly described the personality clash in his own words: "The way Mr. Modi generates heat, Mr, Gandhi generates light. That’s the difference between the two. Mr. Modi has a very flamboyant personality and he believes in rhetoric and theatrics. Mr. Gandhi on the other hand is someone who is more himself. He is not trying to be someone that he is not. I think that’s making him likeable."