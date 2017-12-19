Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2017: Congress learns lessons for the future

The Congress has lost the high-stakes Gujarat Assembly elections, but the party can take home plenty of positives and learnings from a campaign in which it increased its seat tally from 2012.

Here are some of the key takeaways for the Congress as it prepares to fight key Assembly elections in 2018:

Rahul Gandhi factor

With Rahul Gandhi assuming charge of the Congress just before the elections, the polls were seen as a decisive moment for his leadership. The respectable show in Gujarat can be seen as a victory of sorts for Gandhi who led the campaign from the front.

After being ridiculed for a string of election defeats, he managed to stand up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi this time around and give the BJP a scare.

Next on the radar is Karnataka, which goes to polls in the middle of 2018, and is the only major state currently headed by the Congress.

Rural revival

Congress retained and even increased its rural support base by banking on farmer distress and loan waiver promises, apart from promising a quota to Patidars. The party was leading in more than 30 seats out of 54 in the rural region of Saurashtra as per the latest trends. However, the Congress failed to attract urban voters, suffering defeats in the business hubs Surat and Ahmedabad.

Friends and allies

The Congress sought to win Patidar votes through any means possible. After several rounds of negotiations, they succeeded in getting the backing of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samittee’s (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel. They fielded several Patel candidates and promised reservation if the party won.

The Congress, however, failed to convert this alliance into votes from the politically influential community, despite them being disillusioned with the ruling party.

That said, some friendships did pay off for the Congress. OBC leader Alpesh Thakor and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani both won from their respective constituencies.

Congress also made a good call in striking an alliance with rebel JD(U) leader Chhotubhai Vasava Amarsinh who contested from his newly floated Bharatiya Tribal Party. The tribal leader won the seat from Jhagadia while his son Mahesh won from Dediapada — both are reserved seats for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

No chief ministerial face

Rahul Gandhi proved he was a force to reckon with, but the Congress sorely missed a chief ministerial candidate. The vacuum in the state leadership was almost certainly a factor in its defeat, given that the BJP had Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in its ranks apart from banking on Narendra Modi for star power.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was the only other visible Congress face during the campaign. While Gehlot and Gandhi helped marshal the party's footsoldiers, neither of them were 'sons of the soil'.

Going forward, Rahul Gandhi will have to focus on cultivating state leadership and strengthening grassroots support.

Muslim votes

Breaking from tradition, the Congress did not focus on the Muslim vote during the campaign. However, the party won several Muslim-dominated seats on Monday and could perhaps have invested more in building its voter base among the community, which constitutes a tenth of the state's population.