Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: Here is how various leaders reacted

With the BJP set to form a government in Gujarat for the sixth consecutive term and has wrested power in Himachal Pradesh, here is what the political leaders have said so far.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said, ‘It is a matter of happiness for us, this is the victory of development.’

On the question of Congress giving BJP a tough fight, Irani said, "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. It is victory of every booth worker's hard work and the people who trusted development".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had also campaigned in Gujarat for the BJP, said, "People have rejected divisive politics of Congress, this win is due to the dynamic leadership of BJP and the hard work of BJP workers".

Anurag Thakur told CNN NEWS18, ‘State of Gujarat loves Narendra Modi. Credit of the win goes to BJP's hard work’.

'Modi factor has worked in Gujarat and people wanted further development in the state. Despite being in power for 22 years, BJP maintains its win and this shows everything’.

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav tweeted, ‘Casteist agenda of Hardik, Jignesh, Alpesh troika has helped Congress or cost it the election? The Congress has to search for answers coolly after all the details come out. BJP, in its 5th consecutive victory, will celebrate but candidly analyse, too.

Minister of State PMO Jitender Singh told CNN NEWS 18, ‘we are happy with the numbers. Voters have proved the Patidar agitators were no factor, especially in Surat. Please ask Rahul Gandhi have they got 75-80 seats because of EVM malfunctioning’.

Aman Panwar of Congress said that, Congress fought the issue based campaign in Gujarat. We highlighted education & health facilities' condition in Gujarat.

Shashi Tharoor told CNN NEWS18, real economic issues will remain relevant not just in Gujarat but in other states too… where are the jobs?

‘Rahul Gandhi has made tremendous impact. Impact of campaign is apparent. Lots of enthusiasm generated. We have 29 states in this country. Tides will turn’.

Indian-born British writer Farrukh Dhondy said that, the victory of BJP and attempt of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to temples proves that it is not about religion.

Congress leader Kamalnath said, ‘Rahul story begins, in Gujarat, BJP had 30 ministers. They didn’t get 150 seats. This gives us hope in Madhya Pradesh’.

Another Congress leader Pawan Khera said, ‘We follow Hinduism and not Hindutva like BJP. Going to temples is Hinduism’.

‘In Gujrat BJP forgot all models of GUJARAT. Modi went back to polarisation and that exposes BJP'S real face’.

‘We had the courage to remove Mani Shankar Aiyar within 3 hours but what did BJP did with Paresh Rawal’.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, ‘We would have been proud if we would have got more seats’.

Noted journalist Vir Sanghvi said, Congress is not able to impress urban middle class -- urban areas have gone well with Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told CNN NEWS18, ‘Era of the 80s is over and Congress must realise that’.

‘Vikas has won. 150 is our aim. Every election is a new election. We have won resoundingly.’

Congress leader Sanjay Jha said, ‘The results are below our expectations, we were confident of winning elections’.

‘Clearly, it’s below our expectations. Elections are hard contest. Runner ups do not get a trophy.’

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told CNN NEWS18, ‘I will not argue about anything because the fact is that we have won for the sixth time’.