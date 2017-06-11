App
Jun 11, 2017 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Grand Alliance' at the centre: Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday wish

Ever since a Nitish-led 'mahagathbandhan' of RJD, JD(U) and Congress handed down a stunning defeat to BJP in 2015 Bihar Assembly election, a grand alliance is being seen as the only way to stop the saffron juggernaut.

A 'grand alliance' at the centre was Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad's birthday wish today as greetings poured in for the former Bihar chief minister.

"Delhi will now see the leadership of mahagathbandhan. All coalition partners should start preparations," Prasad tweeted after Bihar Congress chief and state education minister Ashok Chaudhary wished him.

The RJD chief also reminded Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee that they stand in solidarity for the "great cause ahead" after she extended greetings to him.

As Prasad turned 70 day, Bihar Chief Minister Nistish Kumar drove to 10 Circular Road to wish him and praised his "immense contribution to Bihar politics and society".

Ever since a Nitish-led 'mahagathbandhan' of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Janata Dal (United) and Congress handed down a stunning defeat to BJP in 2015 Bihar Assembly election, a grand alliance is being seen as the only way to stop the saffron juggernaut.

While similar attempts to forge a coalition in Uttar Pradesh fizzled out, the upcoming Presidential election has seen fresh moves for opposition unity against the BJP.

A stream of well-wishers comprising legislators and party workers extended greetings to Prasad.

Later in Prasad's presence, Nitish dedicated two road bridges over the river Ganga to the people of the state.

