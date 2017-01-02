Gram panchayats will be connected by fibre optic by 2018: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said all gram panchayats in the state will be connected by fibre optic by 2018
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Politics

Jan 02, 2017, 10.19 PM | Source: PTI

Gram panchayats will be connected by fibre optic by 2018: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said all gram panchayats in the state will be connected by fibre optic by 2018

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Gram panchayats will be connected by fibre optic by 2018: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said all gram panchayats in the state will be connected by fibre optic by 2018

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Gram panchayats will be connected by fibre optic by 2018: CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said all gram panchayats in the state will be connected by fibre optic by 2018.

He said the implementation of this ambitious scheme will bring all round development in villages and bridge the divide between urban and rural areas.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function after inaugurating 'Gramvikas Bhavan' at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

State Ministers Pankaja Munde, Prakash Mehta were present on the occasion.

Fadnavis also launched 'Mahalaxmi Saras' website and app and distribution of fund for housing scheme at the function.

The Chief Minister also spoke on the role of Collector and CEO in rural development and appealed them to focus on roads as this is the key for development.

He underlined the need of market opportunities to self help groups and giving all benefits to beneficiaries by depositing amount in bank accounts.

Tags  Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gram panchayats fibre optic Gramvikas Bhavan Pankaja Munde Prakash Mehta
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Gram panchayats will be connected by fibre optic by 2018: CM
Wire News
Platinum Member
685 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.