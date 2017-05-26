Graft-free governance Modi's biggest achievement in 3 years: BJP

Compared to the previous UPA government which was "steeped in corruption", the NDA dispensation has delivered graft-free governance, which is its "most outstanding" achievement, the BJP today said.

"Considering the previous government at the Centre which was steeped in corruption with scams surfacing one after another on a weekly basis, the last three years of the Modi government have been excellent.

"Perhaps the most outstanding of all achievements is that there has not been a single blot of corruption on anyone in his government," state BJP chief Ajay Bhatt told reporters at a press conference.

Alleging that a series of scams during the UPA rule had dealt a severe blow to the country's prestige, he said "clean and blemish-less governance" under Modi's leadership has instilled confidence among the people.

"It is because of this that Narendra Modi is the first prime minister after Atal Bihari Vajpayee to command the overwhelming confidence of such a large section of the country's population, including that of the poorest of the poor.

"Everyone is confident of his aspirations being fulfilled under Modi's leadership," Bhatt said.

Terming Modi's three years in office as "historic", he listed measures like demonitisation and the crackdown on benami properties as features of the prime minister's battle against corruption and surgical strikes as India's stern warning to a hostile neighbour.

Bhatt also extolled the NDA government for passing the GST bill, the Ujjwala yojana under which two crore below- poverty-line families have been provided free LPG connections, and the Sukanya Samriddhi yojana.

The Modi government did what what no other government had done for Uttarakhand, he said.

"The Rs 12,000-crore all-weather chardham roads project and the Rishikesh-Karnpaprayag rail link are going to prove a milestone in the development of Uttarakhand as they will give a boost to tourism besides generating employment for the local people," Bhatt said.