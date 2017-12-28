App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 28, 2017 10:54 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Govt to table triple talaq bill today, make statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav amid din over Hegde's remarks

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2017, which criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq, will be tabled in the Lok Sabha. Under provisions of the proposed bill, a Muslim man who resorts to Talaq-e-Biddat or instant talaq would be jailed for three years and custody of any minor children would be granted to the affected woman.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

The government will table the triple talaq and make a statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav in Parliament on Thursday, hoping for smooth proceedings after Wednesday’s uproar over Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde’s alleged remarks on the Constitution.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2017, which criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq, will be tabled in the Lok Sabha. Under provisions of the proposed bill, a Muslim man who resorts to Talaq-e-Biddat or instant talaq would be jailed for three years and custody of any minor children would be granted to the affected woman.

The proposed bill makes instant divorce a non-bailable offence which can lead to imprisonment of up to three years upon conviction. It also makes it mandatory for the husband to pay maintenance to his wife and child support towards any children.

The government has maintained that "the legislation would help in ensuring the larger constitutional goals of gender justice and gender equality of married Muslim women,”, but the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who is a member of the Lok Sabha as well as the AIMPLB, have voiced their opposition to it.

On Wednesday, All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) chairperson Shaista Amber said the proposed legislation would not be acceptable if not in consonance with the Quran or the Constitution. Nikaah (marriage) is a contract. Whosoever breaks it should be punished. However, if it (Bill) is not in the light of Quran and the Constitution, no Muslim woman will accept it," Amber told PTI.

STATEMENT ON KULBHUSHAN JADHAV

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian Navy officer on death row in Pakistan, and the humiliation meted out to his mother and wife during their December 25 meeting in Islamabad.

During the Zero Hour on Wednesday, members of various political parties, including the Congress, Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress and AIADMK, strongly protested the way Jadhav's family members were treated by Pakistan authorities at the country’s Foreign Office.

Jadhav, who was arrested in March, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, an accusation that India has dismissed as concocted.

On Tuesday, India accused Pakistan of violating mutual understanding on Jadhav's meeting with his family and said the Indian national appeared coerced and under considerable stress during the tightly-controlled interaction.

Pakistan went so far as to have the mangal sutra, bangles and bindi of his mother and wife removed before they could meet him, the External Affairs Ministry had said in a statement.

Pakistani authorities even confiscated the shoes worn by Jadhav’s wife, claiming there was a “metallic substance” in them. A day later, it sent the shoes for forensic examination.

Both Houses of Parliament have been witnessing repeated disruptions since the Winter Session commenced on December 15; first over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on predecessor Manmohan Singh and then over Union minister Ananthkumar Hegde’s statement on the Constitution and Secularism.

tags #Currrent Affairs #India #Politics

