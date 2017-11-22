Govt 'avoiding' Par session in view of Gujarat polls: Congress

The Congress alleged that the government was "avoiding" the Winter Session of Parliament in view of the Gujarat assembly elections and to evade a discussion on issues the opposition want to raise during it like scams of ministers, Rafale deal, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and note ban.

The party also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying "he is Brahma, the creator" and only he and no one else knows when the Parliament session will be held.

The opposition party targeted Modi for campaigning in every election and alleged a scam in the use of state machinery by him at the cost of the exchequer and sought a debate over it.

"The truth does not go away because you hide from it. Modi ji, stop hiding and open the Parliament so the truth of what you did on Rafale can be heard by the nation," Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge took a swipe at Modi saying "he is Brahma, he is the creator" as it was only he who knew when the Winter Session of Parliament would be convened.

The leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the government was "shying away" from facing Parliament in order to "hide its corruption and failures".

He alleged that Modi and his cabinet was becoming a "campaign machine" aggressively canvassing in Gujarat and elsewhere and said the people want the government to run the country instead.

Congress leader Anand Sharma also hit back at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for his attack on Congress President Sonia Gandhi and said it is "condemnable and deplorable" as one did not expect this in the largest democracy.

Congress spokesperson Deepender Hooda alleged the Modi government is working under its model of "bypass, bulldoze and betray", which is an "attack on democracy" and was suppressing the voice of farmers whose issues the party wanted to raise.

Kharge also accused the prime minister of "destroying" the temple of democracy due to Gujarat elections next month and said that Parliament this year had sat only for 38 days, the lowest in many decades.

He alleged that democracy has suffered a "big jolt" under the Modi government.

"I have talked to many ministers, the Speaker, Lok Sabha Secretary General, but no one knows the dates of Parliament session. Only one man knows and they call him Brahma, the creator. That's why till Brahma orders, we won't know the dates (of Parliament session)," Kharge told reporters.

"Democracy has suffered a big jolt under the Modi government. We term it as Modi 'Sarkar' because BJP members and even ministers in the government do not know anything," he said.

Azad alleged the central government has turned into an election contesting machine for the last 3.5 years as never in the history of the country for 70 years, be it during the times of Jawaharlal Nehru or Manmohan Singh has the prime minister campaigned in every election from the panchayat level to the Parliament or presidential election.

"It is a scam. This runs into several thousand crores. It is a burden on the government and there should be a debate on it," Azad told reporters.

He alleged that the prime minister travels in defence aircraft using MI8 choppers at government expense.

The Leader of Opposition said the Election Commission allowed the prime minister to use the aircraft and chopper free of cost, where the party does not have to pay.

But the Election Commission did not know that such a prime minister will come who will not alight from the aircraft and chopper 24 hours in a day during elections, he said.

"We want a prime minister and ministers who run the government of India, for which they have been elected. Today when there is any election no minister is available.

"So we want government, we want ministers, who should make themselves available before the crores of people and should do their work," Azad said.

Targeting the prime minister, Kharge said he was working at his own "whims and fancies".

"We condemn them (the government) for doing this. For (the sake of) democracy, we should run Parliament," he said.

Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused Modi of sabotaging the Winter Session on flimsy grounds by "locking the temple of democracy".

"The Modi government in its arrogance has cast a dark shadow on India's Parliamentary democracy by sabotaging the winter session of Parliament on flimsy grounds," she said addressing the Congress Working Committee meeting.