Game, set, match for Ram Nath Kovind? Shiv Sena to support NDA nominee

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said it would support Ram Nath Kovind, the ruling National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray announced his backing at a press conference. "We fully support Kovind. He has a nice personality. He has done a lot of good work," he said.

BJP President Amit Shah had on Monday declared Bihar Governor Kovind as the ruling alliance's candidate. Most of the NDA allies including the TDP and LJP had immediately given their support, but the Shiv Sena had said it would not make its stand clear immediately.

Party leader Sanjay Raut had said that the party was in favour of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat or agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan.

Now, the Sena's support will come as a big boost for Kovind's prospects of becoming India's second Dalit President. Considering that neutral party TRS has also given the thumbs-up, it would mean that the NDA is inching closer to getting a majority for its candidate in the Electoral College that votes for the President.

The Opposition parties are meeting later this week to decide on their candidate for the election.

