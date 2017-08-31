App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Aug 31, 2017 11:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fundamental rights under threat in country: Opposition parties

Opposition parties, which attended the 'save composite culture' meeting in Indore, alleged that fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution were in "danger".

Fundamental rights under threat in country: Opposition parties

Opposition parties, which attended the 'save composite culture' meeting in Indore, on Wednesday, alleged that fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution were in "danger".

The save composite culture meet was earlier held in Delhi on August 17.

The second edition of the meeting here saw the participation of leaders of eight political parties, including the Congress's Anand Sharma and Digvijay Singh, the CPM's Sitaram Yechury, the CPI's D Raja and the NCP's Tariq Anwar.

Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, who led the meeting, said, "Efforts are on to divide the multi-linguistic and multi-cultural country. The composite legacy of thousands of years is in danger."

Referring to killings on the suspicion of beef transportation, he said, "The government is duty bound to protect the weaker section of the society and prosecute the offenders." He dubbed the violence after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim recently as an example of "civil anarchy".

"I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that violence in the name of faith would not be tolerated. But if violence takes place after this, I will be deeply hurt," Yadav said.

"The meet is not against anybody but for commoners and the Constitution," he told reporters, who asked if the exercise was aimed at uniting the non-BJP parties to take on the NDA in the 2019 general elections.

He parried a query on whether the meet was a prelude to stitch an alliance of different political outfits for the general elections.

The opposition leaders underlined the need of protecting the rights enshrined in the Constitution.

They alleged "the communal harmony is being disturbed for electoral gains".

The leaders also touched upon the killing of five farmers in police firing during the cultivators' unrest in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district in June and castigated the BJP state government over it.

Yadav has plans to hold such meets in other BJP ruled states as well.

tags #Politics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.