Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar named Opposition's presidential candidate

Moneycontrol News

The Opposition parties on Thursday announced former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as their candidate for the July 17 presidential elections.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the opposition parties led by the Congress on Thursday evening.

According to media reports, Congress had proposed names of Former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar while the Left parties had proposed the name of politician Prakash Ambedkar who is also Dr BR Ambedkar's grandson. These three were being considered top contenders to become the opposition candidate.

The Congress-led bloc was under pressure to name a Dalit candidate after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati agreed to support the ruling alliance's candidate Ram Nath Kovind who also belongs to the Dalit community, unless the opposition nominates a Dalit leader.

Earlier this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had announced former Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as their candidate.

The election which is supposed to happen on June 17, is expected to be a formality. Ram Nath Kovind has already been promised enough support to win a majority in the Electoral College which votes for the President.

He has already received backing from the NDA parties including Shiv Sena which had earlier delayed confirming support.

However, it is the support from non-NDA parties such as All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) that has ensured Kovind receives more than 55% votes to help him sail through comfortably.

Ram Nath Kovind, the 71-year-old Dalit leader who has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has also served as a Rajya Sabha member twice between 1994-2000 and 2000-2006 from Uttar Pradesh. He had practiced in Delhi High Court and Supreme Court for almost 16 years until 1993.

During the 2012 Uttar Pradesh elections, Kovind had campaigned in Dalit areas. His face was used by Rajnath Singh to counter Mayawati. He had also served as the personal secretary of Morarji Desai in the 1977 Janata Party-led government. He has been close to Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.