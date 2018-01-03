App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jan 03, 2018 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fodder scam case: CBI court defers Lalu Yadav's quantum of sentencing to Thursday

The pronouncement of quantum of punishment for the former Bihar CM was not done today due to the passing away of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad, as reported by ANI

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The pronouncement of the quantum of punishment against former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others by a special CBI court in a fodder scam related case has been postponed until tomorrow.

The pronouncement was not done today due to the passing away of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad, ANI reported.

Leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha were found guilty by the Ranchi CBI Court on Wednesday of contempt of court.

Extra security arrangements have been made in and around the Ranchi courthouse since Lalu Yadav and others will be present there for the sentencing.

On December 23, CBI judge Shivpal Singh found Lalu Prasad and others guilty of withdrawing Rs. 89.23 lakh from Deoghar treasury fraudulently by producing fake bills and vouchers related to fodder procurement between 1991 and 1994.

The special CBI court had acquitted another former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, 80, and five others – former Public Accounts Committee chairman Druv Bhagat, former Indian Revenue Service officer AC Choudhary, fodder suppliers Saraswati Chandra and Sadhana Singh and former minister Vidya Sagar Nishad.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags #fodder scam #India #Lalu Prasad Yadav #Politics

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.