Fodder scam case: CBI court defers Lalu Yadav's quantum of sentencing to Thursday

The pronouncement of the quantum of punishment against former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others by a special CBI court in a fodder scam related case has been postponed until tomorrow.

The pronouncement was not done today due to the passing away of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad, ANI reported.

Leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha were found guilty by the Ranchi CBI Court on Wednesday of contempt of court.

Extra security arrangements have been made in and around the Ranchi courthouse since Lalu Yadav and others will be present there for the sentencing.

On December 23, CBI judge Shivpal Singh found Lalu Prasad and others guilty of withdrawing Rs. 89.23 lakh from Deoghar treasury fraudulently by producing fake bills and vouchers related to fodder procurement between 1991 and 1994.

The special CBI court had acquitted another former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, 80, and five others – former Public Accounts Committee chairman Druv Bhagat, former Indian Revenue Service officer AC Choudhary, fodder suppliers Saraswati Chandra and Sadhana Singh and former minister Vidya Sagar Nishad.

(With inputs from PTI)