you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Nov 14, 2017 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Farooq Abdullah's ‘PoK belongs to Pakistan’ comment: Bihar court orders registering of treason case

The remark also provoked sharp reactions from BJP and its allies in the NDA. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted that entire Kashmir, including the areas occupied by Pakistan, was an integral part of India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Days after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s remarks about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belonging to Pakistan, a Bihar court has ordered registering a case of treason against him.

The court has directed the police to file an FIR against Farooq Abdullah and commence an investigation.

Muraad Ali had petitioned in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Jairam Prasad saying that Abdullah’s comments were anti-national and divisive.

The National Conference supremo had on Saturday dismissed talks of an independent Kashmir as farce and had noted that the landlocked valley was surrounded by three nuclear powers - China, Pakistan, and India.

To add on to the controversy, Abdullah said that PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) belonged to Pakistan and that “this will not change”- despite how many wars India and Pakistan fought.

This had also led to a stir on social media as Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, in a fit of nostalgia, came out on Twitter in support of Abdullah's comment, and displaying his yearning to visit Pakistan owing to his ancestral roots there.

The remark also provoked sharp reactions from BJP and its allies in the NDA. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted that entire Kashmir, including the areas occupied by Pakistan, was an integral part of India.

"We have always held that Kashmir is an integral part of India. This has been our unequivocal stand on the issue. We hold that the whole of Kashmir, including the areas occupied by Pakistan, is an integral part of the country," he told reporters on the sidelines of his weekly "Lok Samvad" (public interaction) programme.

Farooq Abdullah's comment came days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had rejected the idea of an "independent Kashmir", saying it was not based on "reality".

(With additional inputs from PTI)

