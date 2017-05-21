App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 21, 2017 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fake news biggest strength of Modi, says Digvijay Singh; challenges it on social media

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today asked party supporters to join social media to combat Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'biggest strength of faking news' ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Fake news biggest strength of Modi, says Digvijay Singh; challenges it on social media

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today asked party supporters to join social media to combat Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'biggest strength of faking news' ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing an event here, Singh contended the Congress- led UPA had to taste defeat in the 2014 general election notwithstanding its "good" performance as it could not properly refute the BJP's "disinformation campaign" against it.

The AICC general secretary charged Modi and the RSS-BJP combine with engaging in communal politics and alleged they are "threat" to the country's unity.

He also reiterated the need for bringing together group of people who are "anti-BJP and anti-RSS" to halt the BJP juggernaut.

"We lost the 2014 polls despite doing a good job. Why? Because we could not refute properly the disinformation campaign by RSS-BJP.

"Fake news is the biggest strength of Modiji. We need to contemplate how we combat it ahead of 2019 polls," he said.

The Rajya Sabha member asked the attendees to not care two hoots about "Modiji's troll army" when they try to show "mirror" to those voters who are not members of any party but are "influenced" by the prime minister.

He asked the supporters to follow Twitter handles of the Congress and its vice president Rahul Gandhi to hit back at the BJP.

At one point during his speech, Singh sought to counter the BJP's slogan of "Congress-free India" saying the people need "fear-free India".

The leader also charged the ruling party with using central agencies like CBI and ED to deter opposition leaders.

Singh reiterated that the Election Commission should revert to use of paper ballots for the next Lok Sabha polls.

tags #Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.