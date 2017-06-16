Explainer: How the President of India is elected

On July 24, Pranab Mukherjee’s term as the President of India will come to an end. The Election Commission of India has already started the process for filling nominations.

The last date for filing of nominations is June 28 followed by scrutiny on June 29, and the last date for withdrawal is July 1.

The election will take place on July 17 and counting of votes will be on July 20.

The ruling BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is well placed in these polls and is the single-largest party in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Names of politicians such as Sushma Swaraj, Draupadi Murmu, LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Gopalkrishna Gandhi are doing the rounds for the presidential race.