HomeNewsPolitics
Nov 23, 2017 01:29 PM IST

EPS-OPS faction wins back AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' symbol: Sources

According to sources, the Election Commission has decided that the E Palaniwami-O Panneerselvam merged faction deserves the party symbol. Official confirmation is still awaited.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

After months of infighting, the EPS-OPS faction of the AIADMK won back the party’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol on Thursday, along with an approval from the Election Commission.

According to sources, the Election Commission has decided that the E Palaniwami-O Panneerselvam merged faction deserves the party symbol. Official confirmation is still awaited.

On March 22, the EC had issued an order to “freeze” the symbol that has been associated with the Tamil Nadu party ever since it was founded. The poll watchdog had seized the symbol right before the RK Nagar bypoll early this year and asked the rival factions to submit affidavits to prove their support.

The symbol was frozen by the Election Commission after both the Panneerselvam camp and Palaniswami camp, which have now merged, staked claim to it.
 

