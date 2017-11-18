Padmavati row: Shashi Tharoor flips stance, says Rajput sentiments must be respected

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who had previously lashed out against the protests taking place across the country against Padmavati, now seems to have softened his stance.

Previously, the Congress MP from Kerala had condemned the action of Rajput “maharajas” who are on the roads protesting against the launch of the film on grounds of it distorting history and also for claiming that it is an insult to their honour.

The Congress MP pointed out that historically, certain Rajput maharajas had flipped aside when faced with the might of the British Empire, even striking a bargain for their self-preservation.

The Congress leader, in a surprise move today, went ahead to defend his remarks, saying that he "did not mean to disparage the Rajput community as a whole".



“I am dismayed that some BJP supporters claim that he attacked Rajpur honour… I spoke about the Maharajas who made their accommodations with the British. I have never made a communal comment in my life,” Tharoor said in a tweet.





As for specific concerns of the Rajput community, people's sentiments must be respected in the interests of India's diversity& harmony. Rajput valour is part of our history& is not in question. BJP &its censors should take these concerns into account.

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 16, 2017

Tharoor then pointed out, without directly referring to any furore over Padmavati, that the ruling BJP should address the concerns of the Rajputs and respect their sentiments."As for specific concerns of the Rajput community, people's sentiments must be respected in the interests of India's diversity and harmony. Rajput valour is part of our history and is not in question. BJP and its censors should take these concerns into account," he said in a second tweet.







In a statement given out during a literary event in Mumbai, he mentioned that every one of the Maharajas who is today after filmmakers because their “honour is at stake, were less concerned about it when the British were trampling over it” as stated by a report in The Times of India

The comment met with political backlash as well. BJP leader Smriti Irani also took to Twitter, posting: “What will Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijay Singh and Amarinder Singh have to say about Shashi Tharoor's comment?"



क्या सभी महाराजाओं ने ब्रिटिश के सामने घुटने टेके थे??? शशि थरूर की इस टिप्पणी पर क्या कहेंगे ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, दिग्गी राजा और अमरिंदर सिंह? https://t.co/1GY9RiPut4 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 17, 2017

The violence against Padmavati reached an all-time high today as security cover for lead actress Deepika Padukone had to be beefed up following attacks in several parts of the country, with even the Maharashtra government publicly backing the launch of the film.

The anti-Padmavati protests have spread across different parts of the country, with many communities flagging off 'blood signature' campaigns primarily centred around honouring Rajput history and against the alleged depiction of a relationship between Rani Padmavati and Muslim leader Alauddin Khilji.