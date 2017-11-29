App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPoliticsEconomy
Nov 28, 2017 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi government repackaged UPA schemes: Rajeev Shukla

Shukla said the BJP had criticised the Congress government's Aadhaar and MGNREGA schemes when in opposition, but is now implementing them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday accused Narendra Modi government of "repackaging" as many as 23 welfare schemes which were conceived and introduced by the erstwhile UPA government.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repackaged and renamed 23 welfare schemes which were launched by the previous dispensation, and is fooling the people," Shukla said here.

He said the BJP had criticised the Congress government's Aadhaar and MGNREGA schemes when in opposition, but is now implementing them.

"Barring demonetisation, which caused hardship to the common people, the Modi government has not conceived anything new. The NDA government inherited 23 schemes on a platter which were already at various stages of implementation, but the government has failed to implement them," Shukla said.

related news

He termed as "examples of glaring failures" the schemes like 'Make in India', 'Skill India', affordable housing for the poor etc.

"Congress' schemes like 'Indira Awas Yojna' and 'Rajiv Awas Yojna' were renamed as 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna' and 'Sardar Patel National Urban Hosing Mission' by the Modi government.

"The nomenclature of National Project on Management of Soil Health and Fertility was changed to 'Soil Health Card Scheme', whereas no-frills accounts 'Swabhimaan' was renamed as 'Jan Dhan Yojana', 'Swalambhan' scheme' as 'Atal Pension Yojna', and Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Vidyutikaran Yojna' as 'Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojna'," he claimed.

Shukla further claimed the government has renamed the National Manufacturing Policy as 'Make in India', JNNURM as 'AMRUT' and 'Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan' as 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.

He said the GST was initially conceived by the Congress, but the BJP bungled in its implementation.

He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for labelling Gandhis as "anti-Gujarat".

"I want to ask why there is no Cabinet rank Gujarati minister in the Modi government? Gujaratis in his council of ministers are all ministers of state," he claimed.

Shukla said the next month's polls are not a battle of dynasty as being claimed by Modi, but is a fight for "exposing failures" of Modi government.

"Modi is raising only emotional issues in Gujarat during campaigning," he said.

tags #Economy #India #Politics

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.