you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jan 06, 2018 02:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Economy hit by PM Modi's 'divisive policy', alleges Rahul Gandhi

The Congress chief tweeted a media report reading that the government had pegged the country's GDP growth at 6.5 percent this financial year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "divisive politics" had given India a 63-year low in bank credit growth and an 8-year low in job creation.

Taking a swipe at Arun Jaitley, Gandhi in a tweet alleged the finance minister's "genius" combined with Modi's "Gross Divisive Politics (GDP)" had given a 13-year low in new investments.

He claimed the fiscal deficit had increased and projects had been stalled.

The Congress chief tweeted a media report reading that the government had pegged the country's GDP growth at 6.5 percent this financial year.

