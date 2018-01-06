Economy hit by PM Modi's 'divisive policy', alleges Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "divisive politics" had given India a 63-year low in bank credit growth and an 8-year low in job creation.

Taking a swipe at Arun Jaitley, Gandhi in a tweet alleged the finance minister's "genius" combined with Modi's "Gross Divisive Politics (GDP)" had given a 13-year low in new investments.

He claimed the fiscal deficit had increased and projects had been stalled.

The Congress chief tweeted a media report reading that the government had pegged the country's GDP growth at 6.5 percent this financial year.