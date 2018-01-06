Economy hit by PM Modi's 'divisive policy', alleges Rahul Gandhi

The Congress chief tweeted a media report reading that the government had pegged the country's GDP growth at 6.5 percent this financial year.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "divisive politics" had given India a 63-year low in bank credit growth and an 8-year low in job creation.
Taking a swipe at Arun Jaitley, Gandhi in a tweet alleged the finance minister's "genius" combined with Modi's "Gross Divisive Politics (GDP)" had given a 13-year low in new investments.
He claimed the fiscal deficit had increased and projects had been stalled.