you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 03, 2017 04:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC not allowing us to witness EVM challenge is deplorable: CPI

The Communist Party of India today came down heavily on the Election Commission over its "deplorable" move of not allowing it to witness today's EVM challenge.

The CPI raised doubts about the EC's motive behind the "denial" and said the poll watchdog's "approach of secrecy to not allow the party" to witness the process was against spirit of its invitation letter seeking cooperation from political parties.

The EC, the CPI said, informed it about its stand that the party cannot observe the EVM challenge programme only yesterday.

"Being a national party we wanted to witness the challenge. But surprisingly, it told us we cannot take part in the process, but only those parties which took part in the challenge. This is deplorable," CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said over the phone.

In his letter to the Commission written yesterday, Reddy said the CPI wanted to witness the process in the interest of transparency for the healthy traditions of democracy.

Referring to the EC's earlier letter inviting all parties for the challenge, Reddy said that the communication had sought cooperation in strengthening the electoral process so as to make it more transparent, participative and credible.

"We are of the strong opinion that this approach of secrecy in such an exercise is in contravention to the spirit of your invitation letter seeking cooperation from political parties. It raises doubts about the motive of Election Commission behind this denial," the leader said.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Indian Politics #Indian technology #Wire News

