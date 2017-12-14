App
Dec 14, 2017 05:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC bribery: Dhinakaran named as accused in supp charge sheet

Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Bansal, before whom the 272-page supplementary charge sheet was filed, is likely to take its cognizance on December 21.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
AIADMK workers celebrate outside party headquarters soon after the Election Commission has allotted 'two leaves' symbol to the EPS-OPS faction, in Chennai. (PTI)
The Delhi Police has accused AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran of corruption and conspiracy in a supplementary charge sheet filed before a city court in the Election Commission bribery case.

Besides Dhinakaran, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, alleged middleman, Mallikarjuna, a long-time friend of Dhinakaran, and six others have been named as accused.

Dhinakaran, who was not mentioned as an accused in the charge sheet filed by the police in July this year, has now been accused of offences under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of IPC, besides taking gratification by corrupt or illegal means to influence public servant under Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act).

The others have been accused of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and destruction of evidence under the IPC and provisions of the PC Act.

The court had on November 9 asked the Delhi Police to file a supplementary charge sheet in the case.

The police in its 701-page charge sheet filed on July 14 had claimed that money recovered from Chandrashekar was sent by Dhinakaran through unaccounted channels with the help of other accused persons.

Chandrashekhar, who was arrested on April 16 this year, was named in the charge sheet for alleged offences of forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating, making a false document and criminal conspiracy under the IPC and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Dhinakaran, accused of trying to bribe EC officials to get the "two leaves" poll symbol for the AIADMK faction led by VK Sasikala, was arrested on April 25 and was granted bail on June 1.

The police had accused Chandrashekhar, Dhinakaran and others of hatching a criminal conspiracy to bribe the Election Commission officials.

