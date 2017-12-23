App
Dec 22, 2017 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

DMK has emerged like 'gold refined by fire': Stalin on 2G case

Quoting certain observations made by the special judge in the verdict, Stalin said it showed the case was "fabricated with an aim of targeting and sidelining DMK" at the national level.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

DMK leader M K Stalin today said the verdict in the 2G spectrum allocation case has come as a "blow" to those who wanted to "taint" the party. Hailing the acquittal of Kanimozhi and A Raja, he said the party has now emerged like "gold refined by fire."

"The DMK, after having faced insults and slander for baseless false charges, swam through the river of fire, and after seven years has emerged as gold refined by fire," Stalin, DMK working president, said in a letter to partymen.

The DMK was always confident of telling the truth to the world, Stalin said a day after the special court in Delhi acquitted party leaders Kanimozhi, a Rajya Sabha MP, and former Telecom minister A Raja.

The DMK leader said Raja as then Telecom minister, adopted "progressive measures" in allocating 2G spectrum aimed at the welfare of the poorer sections of the society.

This, Stalin claimed, led to an increase in mobile phone users even while bringing the rates down.

He said CAG Vinod Rai had made charges of "presumptive loss" of Rs 1.76 lakh crore in spectrum allocation and even those who were aware of the differences between "practicality and presumption blew up" the matter.

"Those with political vendetta, and media known for sensationalism blew up the issue against DMK in the electoral field," he said in an apparent reference to the 2011 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu which the AIADMK and its allies swept.

Raja was always confident of getting justice through a legal battle and he himself put forward "strong arguments" before the court even as "Kanimozhi also proved she was not guilty," Stalin, also state leader of opposition, added.

Party president and his father M Karunanidhi was overjoyed when he was told about the outcome of the case, Stalin said.

Raja and Kanimozhi, besides 15 other accused and three companies, were yesterday acquitted by a special court.

