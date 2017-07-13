App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jul 13, 2017 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Diplomatic channels will continue to be used with China: India on Dokalam issue

There is a stand off between the armies of India and China in the Dokalam area in the Sikkim sector, where Indian troops stopped road construction by Chinese soldiers on June 16.

Diplomatic channels will continue to be used with China: India on Dokalam issue

India said on Thursday it will continue to use diplomatic channels with China to resolve Dokalam standoff and insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held "conversation on a range of issues" in Hamburg.

There is a stand off between the armies of India and China in the Dokalam area in the Sikkim sector, where Indian troops stopped road construction by Chinese soldiers on June 16.

"We have diplomatic channels available. We have embassies in both countries. Those channels will continue to be used," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said when asked about the nearly month-long stand off in Dokalam.

He also referred to Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar's remarks at an event in Singapore on the issue.

Baglay noted that there were well-established and mutually agreed mechanisms to address differences on border issue as well as tri-junctions.

"I would only refer you back to the information we put out after the meeting (in Hamburg). There was a picture that we had tweeted. There was a brief text that...said at the BRICS leaders' informal meeting at Hamburg on the sidelines of the G0-20 summi, the BRICS leaders an informal meeting was hosted by China.

"Prime Minister Modi and President Xi had a conversation on a range of issues," Baglay said when asked about the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman's remarks that there was no bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

However, he refused to give details on the "range of issues", saying, "It is not for me to comment as to what grounds the two leaders covered."

On whether Dokalam stand off also figured during the "conversation on a range of issues" between Modi and Xi, Baglay said, "There was a conversation between them. There were a range of issues that was the subject matter of that conversation."

Asked if his remarks on the diplomatic resolution of Dokalam stand off indicated any shift in Chinese demand for withdrawal of Indian troops from the area, he said India has already outlined its position on the issue.

"There was also a 'conversation on a range of issues' between the leaders of India and China in Hamburg. And today I have said that there are diplomatic channels which will continue to be used. So, you have to see everything in totality," he asserted.

On strong rhetorics in Chinese media warning India on the Dokalam stan doff, Baglay said, "This matter we are dealing with is a serious matter and it has implications. We remain engaged in addressing this matter..."

On whether National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was travelling to Bejing on July 26, he said there was no information with him.

Doval, who is the Special Representative for the India- China border talks, is expected to visit Beijing on July 26 to attend the meeting of the NSAs from BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Baglay also declined to comment on a recent meeting between the top Chinese envoy and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, saying the MEA does not comment on activities of embassies or political parties.

tags #India #Politics #Region

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.