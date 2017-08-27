App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Aug 24, 2017 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Devendra Fadnavis wants farm loan waiver data submission work expedited

The process of collecting information on farmers eligible for loan waiver should be completed in a 'mission mode', Fadnavis said.

Devendra Fadnavis wants farm loan waiver data submission work expedited

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today directed officials to take up the task of data submission related to farm loan waiver scheme in a 'mission mode' so that its implementation can be expedited.

The process of collecting information on farmers eligible for loan waiver should be completed in a 'mission mode', he said.

Fadnavis reviewed the progress of data submission in his office and asked officials concerned to speed up the process.

He communicated with the district collectors and chief executive officers of zilla parishads about the issue.

During the meeting, it was revealed that so far the maximum number of farmers who have submitted their forms to seek waiver hail from Jalgaon district.

The government has set up centres in different districts to collect information related to eligible beneficiaries.

"The centres uploading farmer details online would get Rs 10 per person. If a centre is found to be charging from farmers for uploading the data, then it will lose its recognition immediately," Fadnavis warned.

He also reviewed the current crop status in regions like Marathwada and Vidarbha which had to wait for long to get good showers this monsoon season.

The south west monsoon has revived over Maharashtra since the last seven days which is expected to support the kharif crops.

The government on June 24 had announced a Rs 34,000- crore crop loan waiver for the state's marginal farmers. Named as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Krushi Sanman Yojana, the scheme is designed to benefit about 89 lakh farmers.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Politics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.