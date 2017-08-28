App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Aug 27, 2017 12:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dera violence: PM Modi says guilty will be punished

In his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Narendra Modi said everybody will have to bow before the law.

Dera violence: PM Modi says guilty will be punished

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed the mayhem created by followers of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim, saying violence in the name of faith won't be tolerated and asserted that the guilty would not be spared.

In his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said everybody will have to bow before the law.

He said the Constitution provides scope for redressal of all kinds of grievances.

"At a time, when the country is in the mode of celebrating festivals, news of violence from any part is naturally a matter of concern," the prime minister said, clearly referring to the mayhem created by the followers of Ram Rahim, chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, in Haryana.

"This is a country of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. This is a country of Sardar Patel, who devoted his life for the unity," he said.

He said non-violence has been the foundation of the country for ages.

"I had said it from the Red Fort (in Independence Day speech) that in the name of faith, violence will not be tolerated. Whether the faith is religious, political or in favour of a individual or a tradition, nobody has the right to take the law into his own hands in the name of faith," the prime minister declared.

"I want to assure the country that no country, no government can tolerate anybody taking law into their hands, whether it is an individual or a group. Everybody will have to bow before the law. The law will determine accountability and the guilty will be punished," he asserted.

Followers of Ram Rahim went on the rampage in Panchkula and some other parts of Haryana on last Friday after a CBI court convicted him of rape.

tags #Current Affairs #Narendra Modi #Politics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.