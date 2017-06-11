Denial of permission to docs is cultural fascism: Kerala Minister

Kerala Minister for Cultural Affairs and Cinema, A K Balan today termed as "cultural fascism," the Centre's denial of permission to three short films in the upcoming International Documentary and Short Film festival here.

Balan, in his Facebook post, said artists are the ones who debate on the contemporary issues in the country and urged all artists to protest against the Centre's move.

Three short films, including a 45-minute documentary on Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, who allegedly committed suicide, have been denied permission in the festival, starting here from June 16.

Besides the documentary on Vemula, 'In the shade of fallen Chinar' about the lives of a group of young Kashmiri artists and 'March March March' on the JNU protests were also denied permission by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to be screened at the festival, the organisers said.

"In recent times, the country is witnessing a trend where free thinkers and those who express their opinion openly are being killed," the minister said.

"The latest example of this is the denial of permission for the documentaries...Kerala will not buckle before this cultural fascism," the minister said in the Facebook post.

Balan also said the films would not become anti-national as they deal with contemporary issues.

At least 262 short films and documentaries are expected to be screened in the five-day International Documentary and Short Film festival.

The festival is being organised by the Kerala state Chalachitra Academy as part of its endeavour to catalyse a vibrant documentary and short film movement.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would inaugurate the festival at the Tagore Theatre on June 16.