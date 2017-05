Demonetisation was tough decision but people supported it: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that demonetisation was a very tough decision for him to take but the people stood by him.

On the third anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government, Modi thanked the 1.25 crore people of the country for standing by him in every decision his government took.

“Demonetisation was a very tough decision. Political leaders (Opposition) tried to create anger and provoke the people. But with the people’s blessings, my government withstood all the problems. Our support grew, despite tough decisions. People can see the change now,” the PM said.

