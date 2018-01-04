App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jan 04, 2018 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi BJP to launch city-wide campaign to show AAP's 'failure'

The core committee of the party chaired by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari which included party MPs from Delhi and other leaders, discussed the issues in a meeting held at Union minister Harsh Vardhan's residence last night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi BJP has decided to launch a city-wide campaign against alleged failures of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government by galvanising its local teams at ward levels.

The core committee of the party chaired by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari which also included party MPs from Delhi and other senior leaders, discussed the issues in a meeting held at Union minister Harsh Vardhan's residence last night.

The meeting also expressed concern over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's campaign blaming the BJP for the ceiling drive undertaken by the municipal corporations.

"The fact is that the AAP government failed to frame rules that led to ceiling drive by the Supreme Court's monitoring committee. We will expose the Kejriwal government over the issue by launching our campaign from ward levels," Tiwari said.

related news

The BJP had been playing role of a responsible Opposition by adopting a positive approach towards the ruling government, he said.

"Now we will tell the people about the negative side of the AAP government and expose its failures," Tiwari said.

The meetings of core committee will be held more frequently in future to make it more effective in keeping the party organisation in dynamic form, he said.

"It was felt that the party's local teams are slackening. Now, the core group leaders will be deputed with responsibilities to keep them energised," a senior party leader said requesting anonymity.

The next meeting of the core committee will be held on January 15.

tags #AAP #BJP #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Politics

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.