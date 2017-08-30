App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Aug 30, 2017 09:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Defending Article 35A not an 'anti-national' act: Omar Abdullah

Article 35A is a constitutional guarantee to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for preserving their distinct identity and dignity, irrespective of religion or caste, the Abdullah said.

Defending Article 35A not an 'anti-national' act: Omar Abdullah

Extending his party's campaign for safeguarding Article 35A of the Constitution to the border district of Rajouri, National Conference (NC) working president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said defending the provision cannot be an "anti-national" act.

Coming down heavily on the BJP, former Kahsmir CM Omar asked how could fingers be raised at the National Conference for opposing the "clandestine moves" of repealing Article 35A, which is a constitutional guarantee to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for preserving their distinct identity and dignity, irrespective of religion or caste.

"Defending the Constitution of India, of which Article 35A is an integral part, cannot be anti-national," the former chief minister told party workers in Darhal in Rajouri.

Omar arrived in nearby Poonch district on Sunday and held a series of meetings with party workers and functionaries.

He accused the BJP of dividing the people on the basis region and religion to further its "anti-people agenda".

"As long as NC flag is fluttering high across Jammu and Kashmir, Article 35A will remain part of the Constitution," he said.

tags #Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.