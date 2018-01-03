App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jan 03, 2018 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kumar Vishwas attacks Kejriwal over Rajya Sabha nominations

Vishwas, who was angling for an RS slot, said that it is difficult to survive in the the Aam Aadmi Party if one disagrees with Kejriwal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Soon after the Aam Aadmi Party announced its Rajya Sabha nominees, disgruntled AAP leader Kumar Vishwas today attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that he has been punished for speaking the truth.

Vishwas, who was angling for an RS slot, said that it is difficult to survive in the the Aam Aadmi Party if one disagrees with Kejriwal.

The AAP leader's comments came as the party today nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta as its Rajya Sabha nominees.

While Singh has been associated with the party since its inception, Sushil Gupta is a Delhi-based businessman and N D Gupta a chartered accountant.

related news

"In the last one and half years, I spoke the truth whether it is Arvind Kejriwal's decisions or issues like surgical strike, irregularities in ticket distribution, softness towards extremists in Punjab, JNU incident among others, for which I have been rewarded in the form of punishment for speaking the truth," Vishwas told reporters here.

"I think that it is a moral victory of a true revolutionary, poet and friend," Vishwas told reporters here.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal for nominating N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta to Raya Sabha, Vishwas said that he wanted to congratulate AAP volunteers that their voice has been heard in choosing the "great revolutionaries".

The AAP leader also charged that around one and half years ago Kejriwal had in a party's national executive meeting said with a smile, "We will finish you, but we will not let you be a martyr."

"I want to congratulate (Kejriwal) that I have accepted my martyrdom," AAP leader said.

Elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi would be held on January 16. The AAP, which enjoys a 'brute' majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, is set to win all three seats.

The last date to file nominations for the three Rajya Sabha seats is January 5.

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Kumar Vishwas #Politics #Rajya Sabha

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.