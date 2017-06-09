App
Jun 09, 2017 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Darjeeling tense after GJM protests, Army called in

The protests, which left 50 policemen injured and many vehicles gutted, highlighted the resentment among the Gorkhas in Darjeeling following a government directive which made Bengali compulsory in all schools.

Moneycontrol News

Peak holiday season turned into disaster for tourists in Darjeeling after alleged Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters turned violent, forcing state government to call for army intervention. The situation remained tense on Friday after GJM called for 12-hour bandh.

The protests, which left 50 policemen injured and many vehicles gutted, highlighted the resentment among the Gorkhas in Darjeeling following a government directive which made Bengali compulsory in all schools. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee even clarified that Bengali has not been made compulsory and is optional as per West Bengal's three-language formula.

About 10,000 tourists were stranded in Darjeeling because of the clashes. The state government has called for a fleet of buses to evacuate the tourists.

