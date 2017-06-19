Dalit leader, experienced parliamentarian: All you need to know about Ram Nath Kovind

Moneycontrol News

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance on Monday declared Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as its candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections.

BJP President Amit Shah made the announcement at a press conference this afternoon. Kovind's candidature was unexpected given that several other names were doing the rounds in recent weeks.

Here are a few things you need to know about Ram Nath Kovind:

> The 71-year-old Dalit leader has been serving as the Governor of Bihar since August 2015.

> Kovind hails from from Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh and completed his B.Com, L.L.B. from Kanpur University (Uttar Pradesh).

> Ram Nath Kovind has served as a Rajya Sabha member twice between 1994-2000 and 2000-2006 from Uttar Pradesh.

> He has served as the former president of the BJP Dalit Morcha and the president of the All-India Koli Samaj.

> Kovind has served as a member of several parliamentary committees including Welfare of Scheduled Castes/Tribes, Home Affairs, Social Justice and Empowerment. He has also been the chairman of the Rajya Sabha House Committee.

> His appointment as the Governor of Bihar in 2015 was met with fierce opposition from the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav owing to his past association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

> Kovind had practiced in Delhi High Court and Supreme Court for almost 16 years until 1993.

> During the 2012 Uttar Pradesh elections, Kovind had campaigned in Dalit areas. His face was used by Rajnath Singh to counter Mayawati.

> He served as the personal secretary of Morarji Desai in the 1977 Janata Party-led government. He has been close to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.