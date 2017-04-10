CWG Scam: Manmohan Singh-led PMO passed the buck on Suresh Kalmadi, says PAC

Moneycontrol News

Under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the PMO passed the buck with respect to Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi for his faulty supervision of the scam-hit Commonwealth Games (CWG).

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) adopted the contentious report on the 2010 Commonwealth Games and dismissed as "specious argument" the PMO's response that non-circulation of minutes of the meeting of a group of ministers on January 14, 2005 under then PM Manmohan Singh was best explained by the Ministry of Sports, according to a report in The Economic Times.

"When it comes to directions of the PM (Manmohan Singh) pertaining to projects of utmost national importance, PMO instead of shifting responsibilities, should have ensured effective follow up," the PAC report said.

It further added that the PMO's submission that reasons can be best explained by the sports ministry is evasive at best.

Under BJP leader MM Joshi, the PAC is examining the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report that highlighted shortcomings of the Delhi games.

It has also asked the CBI to start fresh investigations in to alleged corruption cases that were closed by the agency.

"The report, reflecting an all-party consensus, noted the cabinet secretariat's failure to ensure accountability and its "apparent bending to political pressure" although it said the buck must stop with the PMO. The PMO and cabinet secretariat's responses date back to when UPA-2 was in office," the ET report stated.