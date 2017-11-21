With a 21% win record, can Rahul Gandhi really turn the tide?

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has been gaining traction in the poll-bound state of Gujarat. The 47-year-old leader of one of India's oldest political parties has been campaigning in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, hoping to garner enough support to deal an upset to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ruffle feathers before the 2019 General Elections.

Amidst the Gujarat poll campaign, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi constituency is expected to be elevated to the position of the party president in December.

On Monday, the party announced that it would conduct an internal election to determine the leader of India's 'Grand Old Party' if Gandhi faces a challenger. He is widely expected to be elected unopposed.

The Opposition has for long maintained that Rahul Gandhi has failed as a campaigner. On Monday, Opposition leaders reiterated their stand.

Rough start

Gandhi has been campaigning for his party and its allies since 2012. That year, he led his first campaign in the state of Uttar Pradesh, holding around 200 rallies in two months. However, the result was dismal. Congress managed to win only 28 out of the 355 seats it contested in the 403-seat assembly.

Later that year, he was dropped from campaigning in the state of Gujarat where then chief minister Modi was seeking his third term. His absence from the campaign in Gujarat led many to believe that Congress had held Rahul Gandhi responsible for the loss in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the criticism was put to rest when Gandhi was elected as the party's Vice President in January 2013. He has been starring in the party's campaigns ever since.

'Star Campaigner'

Since 2012, the Congress has contested 33 elections but has managed to win only seven of them. The Congress, under his stewardship, won only 44 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, making it one of their worst and embarrassing performances in the country's general elections.

In 2013, the party won in the states of Meghalaya, Mizoram and Karnataka. Then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had also credited Gandhi for the win in Karnataka. However, the party lost in the states of Tripura, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, in the same year.

Year 2014 was even worse for the Congress Vice President. Besides losing the general elections, the party lost in seven states including Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and the newly formed state of Telangana. The Congress managed only one win, in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, that year.

The following year, Gandhi managed to stitch together a 'Grand Alliance' with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar. The alliance managed to win in Bihar but the party was wiped out in Delhi.

Gandhi then campaigned extensively in Congress-ruled states of Assam and Kerala and also made a pitch in West Bengal. However, the party lost in these states only to find a consolation win in Puducherry, where he had not campaigned.

Earlier this year, Congress performed poorly in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In Goa and Manipur, Congress won more seats than its principal rival - the BJP - and still did not form the government because of BJP's quick negotiations with smaller parties. His only major success of this year has come from Punjab, where he had campaigned for three days.

The string of losses had even prompted an engineering student from Madhya Pradesh to submit Rahul's name to the Guinness Book of World Records for losing around 27 elections in the last five years.