App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPoliticsCurrent Affairs
Nov 20, 2017 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal parties lash out at Centre over Aadhaar leakage

The political parties in West Bengal on Monday lashed out at the Centre over the leakage of Aadhaar card details and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately resign over the lapse.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The political parties in West Bengal on Monday lashed out at the Centre over the leakage of Aadhaar card details and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately resign over the lapse.

"We have been saying this for the last few years that the way the government was pursuing this Aadhaar card system could pose a serious risk. But the government didn't pay any heed to it. We demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take moral responsibility and immediately resign," Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Abdul Manan said.

More than 200 central and state government websites publicly displayed details such as names and addresses of some Aadhaar beneficiaries, the Unique Identification Authority of India has said.

The Aadhaar issuing body said, in response to an RTI query, that it took note of the breach and got the data removed from those websites.

related news

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister and TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said, "Mamata Banerjee has been saying it for the last few years that this Aadhaar system can cause serious problems and there are chances of leakage of information. Now we are seeing that the same thing has happened. The central government has to take responsibility for it."

Like demonetisation and hurried implementation of GST, the implementation of Aadhaar system was also flawed, he added.

Senior CPI(M) leader and MLA Ashok Bhattacharya also echoed the views of TMC.

State BJP president and MLA Dilip Ghosh defended the central government. "In a country like India when a new system is being implemented there can be problems. We should not try to play politics over it."

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Politics

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.