Uttar Pradesh Civic Polls 2017 Results LIVE: BJP set to win at least 14 municipal corporations, BSP follows

UP results reaffirm people's support for note ban, GST: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the results of Uttar Pradesh civic polls reaffirmed people's support for the GST which has made doing business "easier" for traders.

At a media briefing, he also recalled his party's unprecedented win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly polls following the demonetisation decision and noted that it had swept "trading hubs" in UP to underline popular support to note ban.

Read the full story here.