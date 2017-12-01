Uttar Pradesh Civic Polls 2017 Results LIVE: BJP set to win at least 14 municipal corporations, BSP follows

BJP has won the prestigious mayoral seats of Ayodhya and Varanasi.
In Ayodhya, BJP's Rishikesh Upadhyay secured 44,642 votes and defeated nearest rival SP candidate Gulshan Bindu, a transgender, by 3,601 votes. Bindu polled 41,041 votes.
In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, BJP candidate Mridula Jaiswal defeated her Congress rival Shalini by a comfortable margin of 78,843 votes. While Jaiswal secured 1,92,188 votes, Shalini got 1,13,345 votes.
विकास की इस देश में फिर एक बार जीत हुई। उत्तर प्रदेश निकाय चुनावों में भव्य जीत के लिए प्रदेश की जनता को बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी और पार्टी के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। यह जीत हमें जन कल्याण की दिशा में और अधिक मेहनत करने के लिए प्रेरित करेगी।
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted to congratulate the BJP for its win in the UP civic polls and attributed the triumph to “development”.
Dec 01, 04:41 PM (IST)
Smriti Irani slams Rahul gandhi for Congress's loss
BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani hit out at the Gandhi scion and soon to be Congress President for the party's loss in Amethi Nagar, which is Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency. "Rahul Gandhi could not even win urban bodies poll, how can he claim to win Lok Sabha elections? Result proves public is not with Rahul Gandhi," Irani said.
Dec 01, 03:58 PM (IST)
3 independent candidates win in Jaunpur
Three independent candidates (Pramod Jayaswal, Rukshana and Vijay Sahu) have won Nagar Panchayat seats in Jafrabad, Madiyahun and Kerakat respectively in Jaunpur.
Dec 01, 03:43 PM (IST)
UP results reaffirm people's support for note ban, GST: Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the results of Uttar Pradesh civic polls reaffirmed people's support for the GST which has made doing business "easier" for traders.
At a media briefing, he also recalled his party's unprecedented win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly polls following the demonetisation decision and noted that it had swept "trading hubs" in UP to underline popular support to note ban.
Yeh chunav humko zimmedar banane ke liye hai. Yeh chunaav sabhi ki aankhen kholne wala raha aur jo log isse Gujarat se jod kar dekhte the unki aankhe bhi kholne wala raha: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath #UPCivicPolls2017pic.twitter.com/2qnhChfm5U
Responding to charges of EVM tampering levelled by the Opposition, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has said, "There was no shortcoming in EVMs, but it's in their minds and party. They worked for a particular caste and people have discarded them. We are working for all, irrespective of caste, creed and religion and that has been accepted by the people," according to The Economic Times.
While the situation in Ayodhya looked neck-to-neck initially, trends show BJP is winning there comfortably. BJP is leading in 25 seats while SP is second with 17 seats.
Dec 01, 12:57 PM (IST)
BJP's mayoral candidates leading in major cities
As per current trends, BJP's mayoral candidates are leading in Aligarh, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Moradabad, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya. BSP is leading in Meerut, Agra and Jhansi, according to News18.
Dec 01, 12:47 PM (IST)
BJP leading in Meerut comfortably
The BJP is leading in 34 out of the 90 seats. The BSP is second while the Samajwadi Party is third, according to a ABP News.
Dec 01, 12:45 PM (IST)
BJP leading in Meerut comfortably
The BJP is leading in 34 out of the 90 seats. The BSP is second while the Samajwadi Party is third, according to ABP News.
Dec 01, 12:33 PM (IST)
Violence in Rampur
Violent scenes were witnessed in Rampur's ward no. 25.
Supporters of a political leader fought among themselves. Policemen who intervened were also beaten up. Rampur Police has taken 2 people into custody, according to Firstpost.
Dec 01, 12:27 PM (IST)
Initial trends from Jhansi
Mayawati's BSP is narrowly leading in Jhansi with 3 seats. However, both BJP and Congress are leading in 2 seats each. SP has is not leading in any seat, according to initial trends there.
As of 12:10 am, we know the trend for 15 seats in Allahabad. BJP is leading in 4 seats. Congress, SP and other candidates are leading in 3 seats each. BSP is leading in 2. The situation there has been neck-to-neck so far.
Dec 01, 12:06 PM (IST)
BJP candidate wins after a lucky draw
BJP's Meera Agarwal has won ward no. 56 in Mathura after a lucky draw. Both, BJP and Congress candidates had got 874 votes in the ward.
Dec 01, 12:04 PM (IST)
Lathicharge by Police on crowd gathered outside counting centre in Muzaffarnagar. Four people injured #UPCivicPolls2017
According to media reports, BJP has lost all seats in Kaushambi district which is the home of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.
CM Yogi Adityanath's constituency breached, independent candidate wins
Lucknow's ward number 68, which is also part of CM Yogi Adityanath's constituency has been won by independent candidate Nadira Khatoon, according to The Times of India.
According to ANI, the ward where BJP lost is home to the Gorakhnath Temple.
Congress loses Amethi polls
Congress has lost the Nagar Panchayat election in Amethi.
Amethi is Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency and is considered to be the party's bastion.
BJP set to win Lucknow
Media reports suggest that BJP is set to retain the state capital Lucknow. Sanyukta Bhatia is likely to be the first woman mayor of Lucknow.
BJP leading in Meerut comfortably
The BJP is leading in 34 out of the 90 seats. The BSP is second while the Samajwadi Party is third, according to a ABP News.
Among all the civic bodies, where the counting has begun, BJP is now leading in Agra, Aligarh, Mathura and Ayodhya.
Samajawadi Party is leading is leading in Firozabad.
No numbers have been reported from other major cities in the state such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi and Ghaziabad.
The BJP has picked up early lead in Aligarh and Mathura while the Samajwadi Party (SP) is leading in Firozabad.
BJP ahead in most municipal corporations; BSP follows
The ruling BJP today forged ahead of its rivals, leading on 14 of the 16 mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh where the civic bodies polls were held in three phases.
In the remaining two places, the BSP was leading, according to trends from these seats in the first four hours of counting of votes for all the 652 urban local bodies that began at 8 am.
Varanasi update
Out of the known trend of 9 seats in Varanasi, BJP is leading in 5. SP has 3 and Congress is leading in 2.