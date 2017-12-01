Uttar Pradesh Civic Polls 2017 Results LIVE: BJP ahead in most municipal corporations, BSP follows

Responding to charges of EVM tampering levelled by the Opposition, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has said, "There was no shortcoming in EVMs, but it's in their minds and party. They worked for a particular caste and people have discarded them. We are working for all, irrespective of caste, creed and religion and that has been accepted by the people," according to The Economic Times.
While the situation in Ayodhya looked neck-to-neck initially, trends show BJP is winning there comfortably. BJP is leading in 25 seats while SP is second with 17 seats.
Dec 01, 12:57 PM (IST)
BJP's mayoral candidates leading in major cities
As per current trends, BJP's mayoral candidates are leading in Aligarh, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Moradabad, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya. BSP is leading in Meerut, Agra and Jhansi, according to News18.
Dec 01, 12:47 PM (IST)
BJP leading in Meerut comfortably
The BJP is leading in 34 out of the 90 seats. The BSP is second while the Samajwadi Party is third, according to a ABP News.
Dec 01, 12:45 PM (IST)
BJP leading in Meerut comfortably
The BJP is leading in 34 out of the 90 seats. The BSP is second while the Samajwadi Party is third, according to ABP News.
Dec 01, 12:33 PM (IST)
Violence in Rampur
Violent scenes were witnessed in Rampur's ward no. 25.
Supporters of a political leader fought among themselves. Policemen who intervened were also beaten up. Rampur Police has taken 2 people into custody, according to Firstpost.
Dec 01, 12:27 PM (IST)
Initial trends from Jhansi
Mayawati's BSP is narrowly leading in Jhansi with 3 seats. However, both BJP and Congress are leading in 2 seats each. SP has is not leading in any seat, according to initial trends there.
As of 12:10 am, we know the trend for 15 seats in Allahabad. BJP is leading in 4 seats. Congress, SP and other candidates are leading in 3 seats each. BSP is leading in 2. The situation there has been neck-to-neck so far.
Dec 01, 12:06 PM (IST)
BJP candidate wins after a lucky draw
BJP's Meera Agarwal has won ward no. 56 in Mathura after a lucky draw. Both, BJP and Congress candidates had got 874 votes in the ward.
Dec 01, 12:04 PM (IST)
Lathicharge by Police on crowd gathered outside counting centre in Muzaffarnagar. Four people injured #UPCivicPolls2017
highlights
BJP leading in Meerut comfortably
The BJP is leading in 34 out of the 90 seats. The BSP is second while the Samajwadi Party is third, according to a ABP News.
Early leads
Among all the civic bodies, where the counting has begun, BJP is now leading in Agra, Aligarh, Mathura and Ayodhya.
Samajawadi Party is leading is leading in Firozabad.
No numbers have been reported from other major cities in the state such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi and Ghaziabad.
The BJP has picked up early lead in Aligarh and Mathura while the Samajwadi Party (SP) is leading in Firozabad.
BJP ahead in most municipal corporations; BSP follows
The ruling BJP today forged ahead of its rivals, leading on 14 of the 16 mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh where the civic bodies polls were held in three phases.
In the remaining two places, the BSP was leading, according to trends from these seats in the first four hours of counting of votes for all the 652 urban local bodies that began at 8 am.
Read the full story here.
Responding to charges of EVM tampering levelled by the Opposition, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has said, "There was no shortcoming in EVMs, but it's in their minds and party. They worked for a particular caste and people have discarded them. We are working for all, irrespective of caste, creed and religion and that has been accepted by the people," according to The Economic Times.
While the situation in Ayodhya looked neck-to-neck initially, trends show BJP is winning there comfortably. BJP is leading in 25 seats while SP is second with 17 seats.
BJP's mayoral candidates leading in major cities
As per current trends, BJP's mayoral candidates are leading in Aligarh, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Moradabad, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya. BSP is leading in Meerut, Agra and Jhansi, according to News18.
BJP leading in Meerut comfortably
The BJP is leading in 34 out of the 90 seats. The BSP is second while the Samajwadi Party is third, according to a ABP News.
BJP leading in Meerut comfortably
The BJP is leading in 34 out of the 90 seats. The BSP is second while the Samajwadi Party is third, according to ABP News.
Violence in Rampur
Violent scenes were witnessed in Rampur's ward no. 25.
Supporters of a political leader fought among themselves. Policemen who intervened were also beaten up. Rampur Police has taken 2 people into custody, according to Firstpost.
Initial trends from Jhansi
Mayawati's BSP is narrowly leading in Jhansi with 3 seats. However, both BJP and Congress are leading in 2 seats each. SP has is not leading in any seat, according to initial trends there.
Neck-to-neck situation in Allahabad so far
As of 12:10 am, we know the trend for 15 seats in Allahabad. BJP is leading in 4 seats. Congress, SP and other candidates are leading in 3 seats each. BSP is leading in 2. The situation there has been neck-to-neck so far.
BJP candidate wins after a lucky draw
BJP's Meera Agarwal has won ward no. 56 in Mathura after a lucky draw. Both, BJP and Congress candidates had got 874 votes in the ward.
Varanasi update
Out of the known trend of 9 seats in Varanasi, BJP is leading in 5. SP has 3 and Congress is leading in 2.
Police deployed after ruckus in Shahjahanpur
Heavy police force was sent inside the counting centre in Shahjahanpur after candidates and their supporters created a ruckus, according to Firstpost.
Lucky draw to decide winner in Mathura
Candidates of both BJP and Congress have got 874 votes in Mathura's Ward no. 56. hence, the winner will now be decided by a lucky draw, according to ANI UP.
BJP, SP neck-to-neck in Ayodhya
While BJP is comfortably leading in Moradabad, Saharanpur and Aligarh, it is neck-to-neck with Samajawadi Party in Ayodhya.
In Ayodhya, BJP is currently leading in 13 seats while SP is leading in 11.
BJP is now leading in Kanpur, according to Times Now.
Kanpur is Uttar Pradesh's largest city. In the 2012 polls, BJP had won 27 seats, Congress had bagged 20.
BJP's mayoral candidates are currently leading in Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Aligarh, Moradabad, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya.
The BSP's mayoral candidates are leading in Meerut, Saharanpur, Agra, Firozabad, Jhansi and Ghaziabad.
While the BJP is leading in 11 mayoral seats, Samajwadi Party is now leading in the Varanasi mayoral seat, according to News18.
Varanasi is also the Lok Sabha seat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. SP is also leading in Firozabad. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in one seat.
Second phase saw malfunctioning EVMs, names missing from electoral rolls
Polling in 25 districts saw a voter turnout of 52% in the second phase which covered 189 civic bodies. The phase included 6 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 132 Nagar Panchayats.
The phase saw multiple problems. There were reports of malfunctioning EVMs. Some other reports also suggest that names went missing from the electoral rolls.
First phase of voting saw 53 percent turnout, re-voting in Badaun
The first phase of polling witnessed around 53% voting. In this phase, polls were held in Agra, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Meerut and Gorakhpur along with 71 municipal boards and 154 Nagar Panchayats.
While voting was largely peaceful, there was one incident in Badaun where votes had to be cast again after reports of ballot papers being damaged.
Early leads
Among all the civic bodies, where the counting has begun, BJP is now leading in Agra, Aligarh, Mathura and Ayodhya.
Samajawadi Party is leading is leading in Firozabad.
No numbers have been reported from other major cities in the state such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi and Ghaziabad.
Counting process
The vote counting began at 8 am today for the elections that were conducted in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29.
Overall voter turnout during the polls was 52.4 percent. There are 334 counting centres across Uttar Pradesh for these polls.
The counting began late in some places like Deoria, Farrukhabad and Fatehabad as election officials did not report on time, according to some media reports.
The BJP has picked up early lead in Aligarh and Mathura while the Samajwadi Party (SP) is leading in Firozabad.