Uttar Pradesh Civic poll results
IST

Uttar Pradesh Civic poll results LIVE: Counting begins for 16 corporations, BJP leads in Aligarh

Live updates of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh municipal corporation election results.

  • Dec 01, 09:14 AM (IST)

    Votes for 16 civic bodies are now being counted in Uttar Pradesh. The polls are being seen as a test for the ruling Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP had swept to power in the state earlier this year with a large mandate.

    We will bring you live updates from the civic body poll results and latest political reactions through the day.

