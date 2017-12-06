App
Dec 06, 2017 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sole candidate Rahul Gandhi to be declared Congress President on December 11

According to the party rules, no election will be required as Rahul Gandhi is the only candidate for Congress' top position.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday put out a statement saying the party Vice President Rahul Gandhi is the only candidate to have filed nomination for the party's presidential election.

Gandhi turned out to be the only valid candidate vying for the position, making him the de facto winner of the election process.

According to the election schedule, Gandhi would now be declared 'President-elect' on December 11 and will officially take over as president of India's 'Grand Old Party' at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) plenary session, for a five-year term.

According to the press release, the party's Central Election Committee, a body that oversees internal elections, received a total of 89 nomination papers. All the 89 nomination papers proposed the name of Rahul Gandhi for the post of the party president.

Multiple delegates of the party can file nomination papers on behalf of a fellow delegate according to party rules.

The statement also said the nominations had "covered all the states".

Following scrutiny, the CEC found all 89 nomination papers to be valid making Gandhi the only candidate in fray for the election.

As per the party rules, if only one candidate is contesting the internal election, then the candidate wins the contest unopposed without a ballot process.

Thus, the ballot process which was slated to happen on December 16 will not happen.

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

