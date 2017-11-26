App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPoliticsCurrent Affairs
Nov 26, 2017 10:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray lashes out at Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday hit out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar, saying that Pawar 'served' Sonia Gandhi for 15 years despite being kicked out by the Congress president from her party in 1999.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday hit out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar, saying that Pawar 'served' Sonia Gandhi for 15 years despite being kicked out by the Congress president from her party in 1999.

Thackeray addressed a rally at Sangli in western Maharashtra, ahead of the Sangli Miraj Kupwad municipal corporation election.

"Today Pawar said he had not seen a coalition government such as ours (Sena-BJP) where we criticise the BJP but stay in power. He should know that both the parties are separate since inception. It was you, who back-stabbed then Congress chief minister Vasantdada Patil to become chief minister of Maharashtra. I haven't seen a leader like you."

"Shiv Sena criticises BJP if there is a mistake and we both are capable of sorting it out. Pawar should not worry about it. Pawar did not leave the party, in fact, he was kicked out of the Congress by Sonia Gandhi, still he served her for (the next) 15 years," the Shiv Sena leader said, in reference to NCP's subsequent alliance with the Congress.

Pawar, while paying tributes to the first chief minister of Maharashtra late Yashvantrao Chavan at Karad this morning, took potshots at the Sena. "Shiv Sena is stuck to the power as if by adhesive. I have not seen such coalition government where one party continues to criticise another," he said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.