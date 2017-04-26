App
you are here: HomeNewsPoliticsCurrent affairs trends
Apr 26, 2017 10:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sasikala banners removed from AIADMK office

Banners featuring AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala were removed from the party headquarters here, a day after the rival Panneerselvam camp made such a demand to "uphold the sanctity" of the party office.

VK Sasikala

The Panneerselvam camp welcomed the move, saying it was a "positive step."

The banners were removed this morning.

Yesterday, the 'Presidium Chairman' of the Panneerselvam led faction, E Madusudanan, had demanded that the portraits of Sasikala be removed from the party office to "uphold the sanctity" of the AIADMK headquarters.

"This is definitely a positive step," 'Aspire' K Swaminathan, Media coordinator of the Panneerselvam led AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) told PTI.

He also said the move came in "continuance" to Madusudanan's appeal and said, "We are happy the cadres have decided to remove the banners."

Panneerselvam had yesterday said that a "conducive" atmosphere was evolving in both camps for talks.

tags #Current Affairs #Politics

