Gujarat election campaign LIVE: Row erupts after Rahul listed as 'non-Hindu' visitor at temple

Rahul Gandhi's non-Hindu registration at Somnath is BJP 'conspiracy', says Congress
Congress has rubbished the reports on Rahul Gandhi's name being listed in the non-Hindu register at Somnath temple in Gujarat and called it a BJP 'conspiracy'.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the widely circulated picture of Rahul Gandhi's name on the said register was not written by Gandhi himself as it was not his handwriting and the name read 'Rahul Gandhi Ji', implying a third party writing. He also added that it was not entered by Congress media coordinator Manoj Tyagi as reported by some media outlets.
Surjewala further clarified that Tyagi was made to sign the register without putting either Gandhi or senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's name as he needed to get media personnel inside the temple for Gandhi's visit. He alleged that Gandhi and Patel's names were entered later on by someone working for the BJP after Tyagi had signed it.
He also showed the media pictures of Gandhi signing a different visitor's book and his signage where he did not mention his religion, but his name and address along with a comment.
Nov 29, 07:04 PM (IST)
They say this is a conspiracy but we say Congress is a conspiracy. The tip of the iceberg of their conspiracy is visible today. There is no conspiracy by anyone. You are a sinner, sin is yours. Rahul Gandhi must say who he actually is.: Sambit Patra pic.twitter.com/q4V7O2aNhF
"BJP has come down to conspiracy out of fear," said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala claiming Rahul Gandhi's registration as non-Hindu at Somnath Temple of Gujarat was staged by the ruling party in the state as a part of electoral politics.
He also said that BJP has taken help of certain media people to carry out the 'conspiracy'.
The party has stated that Gandhi did not sign the non-Hindu register himself and his name was added later without his knowledge.
Nov 29, 06:27 PM (IST)
Modi attacks Congress on unaffordable LED bulbs
While addressing an election rally at Gujarat's Navsari PM Modi said: "the Congress version of GST places salt, which a poor person wants, with expensive cigarettes and alcohol. How can I allow this? Our fight is for giving the poor their rights while Congress fights for the interests of the rich."
He also said that during the UPA era LED bulbs were priced at Rs 350 apiece. But NDA government has brought it down to Rs 50-70; he added the question of who was taking home the surplus money. Modi said that during his tenure the sale of the cheaper bulbs went up to three crore.
Nov 29, 06:21 PM (IST)
"On the issue of Doklam my question to Congress is clear- why do you believe the Chinese and not our army and our foreign ministry", asks PM Modi at Navsari in Gujarat.
Nov 29, 06:14 PM (IST)
Clarification: There is only one visitor's book at Somnath Temple that was signed by Congress VP Rahul Gandhi. Any other image being circulated is fabricated.
BJP's Subramanian Swamy told India Today that he believed Rahul Gandhi is not a Hindu and he has not revealed his actual religious identity since it could politically backfire,
"He is all fake. It's a family of fakes," he told the TV channel.
Swamy also alleged that Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi were "practising Catholics".
Nov 29, 05:46 PM (IST)
BJP trains its guns on Rahul for non-Hindu registration at Somnath
As the Congress vie-president's name was entered in the non-Hindu register at Somnath temple in Gujarat, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya was quick to dub the gaffe as Rahul Gandhi "coming clean" on his religion.
He reiterated the BJP criticism of Gandhi's temple visits in Gujarat by questioning if the Congress leader was trying to "fool" people.But contrary to his belief, Gandhi did not sign his name on the non-Hindu register; it was entered by his aide Manoj Tyagi, as per media reports.
Gandhi's name was signed as "Rahul Gandhi Ji", which indicates the entry being made by another person.
Nov 29, 05:15 PM (IST)
Congress aide lists Rahul Gandhi's name in non-Hindu register at Somnath temple
Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in Gujarat took an unexpected turn as a party personnel allegedly entered the Congress vice-president's name in the register of non-Hindu visitors at Somnath temple, as per media reports.
Gandhi's name was entered along with Ahmed Patel, a Muslim leader of Congress. The faux pas was done by the party's media coordinator Manoj Tyagi, according to a Times of Indiareport.
Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi slammed Congress for visiting the famed Shiva temple saying Sardar Patel built the temple while then Congress Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had opposed it.
Nov 29, 04:25 PM (IST)
मोरबी ज़िल्ले के बेलागाँव में आरक्षण के मुद्दे पर चोक पे चर्चा कार्यक्रम में जुड़ी जनता,गाँवो में किसान परेशान हैं।आज में काफ़ी दुखी हूँ किसान बेचारा बेहाल हैं।कोई ध्यान नहीं देता,ज़मीन सुखी पड़ी हैं। pic.twitter.com/bCc7LDsmSz
In a veiled attack, PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi, Congress
While concluding his speech at Palitana, prime minister Narendra Modi said, "They hate development, they hate Gujarat, they hate Modi and now they hate sweat also. That is because they have never had to sweat it out in life and work hard. They are mocking everyone who works hard. This is their mindset. Such hatred for the poor is shocking".
Nov 29, 04:08 PM (IST)
The prime minister has ended his speech at the Palitana rally in Bhavnagar. He is now scheduled to address another public meeting at Navsari in South Gujarat.
Nov 29, 04:06 PM (IST)
Modi takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi, calls him 'legacy of royalty'
Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi said, "We have legacy of Fakir Gandhi - the great Mahatma (Mahatma Gandhi). They have legacy of 'royalty'. They were born with all privileges and are disconnected with the roots".
Nov 29, 04:02 PM (IST)
PM Modi takes a dig at Congress over the Narmada water issue
The prime minister said, "If Congress was in power, Narmada waters have would never come here and the farmers would have been disadvantaged. Congress has tried everything possible to delay the project".
"When I was the Chief Minister, I would plead to the Congress, even Congress leaders in Gujarat that let us get the Narmada project moving, let us help our farmers. But, the Congress was not interested," he added.
At the Palitana rally, the prime minister said, "Do you remember the water shortage in the region? This is because Congress controlled the tanker business. It suited them to have this shortage. BJP has changed this in the last 22 years. We have made the tanker industry irrelevant".
Nov 29, 03:49 PM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi has ended his speech at the Visavadar rally.
Nov 29, 03:46 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his address at the Palitana rally.
Nov 29, 03:42 PM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi has slammed PM Modi and the BJP government over demonetisation, implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and price rise.
Nov 29, 03:36 PM (IST)
Speaking at the rally in Visavadar, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress government will waive loans of farmer when it comes to power.
Nov 29, 03:33 PM (IST)
Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Palitana, Bhavnagar to address a rally.
Nov 29, 03:26 PM (IST)
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is now addressing a rally at Visavadar. This is his first public meeting of the day. Earlier in the day, Gandhi visited the Somnath temple.
Nov 29, 03:23 PM (IST)
Whatever Gujarat has today is all due to BJP. Result of development brought in by Modi Ji, when he was CM, can be seen today. Bhuj was destroyed in earthquake & is flourishing. Narmada's water is now available everywhere in state. Congress & Rahul must see this: UP CM in Gujarat pic.twitter.com/2YomrVLASZ
The prime minister has ended his speech at the rally at Prachi. He scheduled to speak at Palitana in Bhavnagar next.
Nov 29, 02:09 PM (IST)
PM Modi slams Congress over the One Rank, One Pension (OROP) issue
PM Modi has slammed Congress for not implementing One Rank, One Pension (OROP). The prime minister said, "I want to ask the Congress. What is it that you have against our army? The demand for OROP was pending for forty long years. Why did successive Congress governments do nothing about that?"
"When elections were approaching, they announced a meagre Rs 500 crore for OROP when the real requirement was a lot higher. This was misleading of the highest order," he added.
Nov 29, 02:04 PM (IST)
PM Modi has said, "Congress is seeking votes of OBC communities but they should answer why they did not allow OBC Commission to get Constitutional Status for all these years. We brought in the move, it was passed by Lok Sabha but stalled in the Rajya Sabha, where Congress has majority".
"I want to assure you, Congress may try to put roadblocks, I am committed to ensure their designs fail," he said.
The prime minister also said that the parliament is meeting soon and that the government will bring that issue on the floor of the House again, adding that, "We want to give our OBC communities their due".
