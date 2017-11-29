Gujarat election campaign LIVE: Row erupts after Rahul listed as 'non-Hindu' visitor at temple

Rahul Gandhi's non-Hindu registration at Somnath is BJP 'conspiracy', says Congress

Congress has rubbished the reports on Rahul Gandhi's name being listed in the non-Hindu register at Somnath temple in Gujarat and called it a BJP 'conspiracy'.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the widely circulated picture of Rahul Gandhi's name on the said register was not written by Gandhi himself as it was not his handwriting and the name read 'Rahul Gandhi Ji', implying a third party writing. He also added that it was not entered by Congress media coordinator Manoj Tyagi as reported by some media outlets.

Surjewala further clarified that Tyagi was made to sign the register without putting either Gandhi or senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's name as he needed to get media personnel inside the temple for Gandhi's visit. He alleged that Gandhi and Patel's names were entered later on by someone working for the BJP after Tyagi had signed it.

He also showed the media pictures of Gandhi signing a different visitor's book and his signage where he did not mention his religion, but his name and address along with a comment.