Nov 20, 2017 09:30 PM IST

Ram Temple dispute will be decided by court alone: Subramanian Swamy

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said o that the dispute related to Ram Temple in Ayodhya would be decided by the court alone, and exuded confidence that the construction work would commence next year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said o that the dispute related to Ram Temple in Ayodhya would be decided by the court alone, and exuded confidence that the construction work would commence next year.

The Rajya Sabha member said Art of Living Foundation head Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's effort to find an amicable solution to the dispute was welcome and good for harmony but the matter would be settled and decided by the court.

Speaking at the Jaipur Dialogue Forum, he said that people should be ready to go to Ayodhya by next Diwali.

He said that the hearing on the matter in the Supreme Court is expected to begin in early December and end by April.

The matter is expected to be decided by the court by August, he added.

He expressed confidence that Hindus would win the court battle, after which the construction of Ram temple would begin.

Targeting the Congress, Swamy said the opposition party was "leaderless" and would soon disappear.

"Congress's end is sure. If it lives, it can live only in Tihar jail. The corruption the Congress party (leaders) committed is now resulting in punishment by courts," he said.

He also extended support to the Vishva Hindu Parishad's campaign against 'love jihad'.

He said that there was a need to remain alert to 'love jihad'.

