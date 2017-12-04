Congress President election LIVE: Rahul Gandhi files nomination, PM Modi calls it 'Aurangzeb Raj'

Don't compare both, during Mughal rule it was understood that after Jehangir, Shahjahan will be the leader but here anyone is free to contest against Rahul Gandhi, its a totally democratic process: Mani Shankar Aiyar,Congress pic.twitter.com/Qugs6rGhz3
He (Rahul Gandhi) is the owner of the party. His elevation & nomination are their personal matter. They are forced to make this arrangement (election) because of the regulations of EC. However, no democracy is left inside such a big party: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/P9Ft2wtWWu
#BattleForGujarat Mani Shankar Aiyar said 'did elections happen during Mughal rule? After Jehangir, Shahjahan came, was any election held? After Shahjahan it was understood Aurangzeb will be the leader'. So Congress accepts its a family party? We don't want this Aurangzeb rule:PM
#BattleForGujarat-- Disinformation like BJP does this and that against Muslims has been spread. This family party made it their main agenda to spread disinformation about BJP. But Gujarat people are not so naive, they have now become sensitive and aware to disinformation: PM Modi
Leader is one who converts weakness into strength, obstacles into stepping stones, disaster into triumph. Rahul Gandhi was soaking all the pressure when the party was not in power, in the front as a General. This is an example of a leader: Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress leader pic.twitter.com/uHM0C3ljnv
#RahulCoronation -- "I extend my best wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi ji as he files nomination for party President's post. Rahul Ji has been working very hard since becoming the VP. His simplicity and genuineness has an appeal and acts as a unifying force," tweets Ashok Gehlot, according to a CNN News 18 tweet.
"My congratulations to Rahul Gandhi. It is promotion without performance," chides BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, according to a CNN News 18 tweet.
Dec 04, 12:20 PM (IST)
If anyone wants to participate in elections he or she is free to do so,its going on in democratic manner. PM has no business to comment on Congress's internal matter: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on #RahulGandhi filing nomination for party president pic.twitter.com/cBRw7RDDlc
highlights
Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination: Here's how Congress elects its President
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi files his nomination for the post of President of the Congress Party. According to NDTV, the party is open to accepting nominations from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm today.
Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination: Here's how Congress elects its President
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed his nomination for the post of the Congress President. Experts suggest the 47-year-old leader of the party could win the election unopposed.
#RahulCoronation -- "I extend my best wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi ji as he files nomination for party President's post. Rahul Ji has been working very hard since becoming the VP. His simplicity and genuineness has an appeal and acts as a unifying force," tweets Ashok Gehlot, according to a CNN News 18 tweet.
"My congratulations to Rahul Gandhi. It is promotion without performance," chides BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, according to a CNN News 18 tweet.